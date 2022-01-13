PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.69

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 48906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Michael F purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $51,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

