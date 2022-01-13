Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $3.23 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $336.36 million and $6.24 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00007570 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,785.96 or 1.00198105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00090958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.03 or 0.00812688 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.