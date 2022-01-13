Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.08

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.08 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 66.10 ($0.90). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.94), with a volume of 100,380 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHTM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. increased their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £261.95 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.08.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

