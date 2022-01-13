PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,815 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 1.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after purchasing an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

EA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,233,135. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

