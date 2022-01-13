PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 553,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,459,796. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $313.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

