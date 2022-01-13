Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 181.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $139.36 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

