Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.00 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

