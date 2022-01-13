Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $169.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

