Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 450 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

NYSE:BC opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

