Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.15 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $642,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.54.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

