Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Match Group stock opened at $124.08 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

