Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $149.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $138.04 and a twelve month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

