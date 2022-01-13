Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Truist Securities cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

