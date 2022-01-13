Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

