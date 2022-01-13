Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL opened at $504.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 131.97 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

