Piper Sandler Comments on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.43. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

