Piper Sandler Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $380.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $455.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $362.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of MNDY opened at $242.91 on Monday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.39.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $68,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.