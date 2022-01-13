Piper Sandler Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $244.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $4,274.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $213.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.20. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

