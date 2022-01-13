Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $11.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $14.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,875.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $13.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $56.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $78.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $104.34 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

AMZN opened at $3,304.14 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,450.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,431.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.