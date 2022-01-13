Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will earn $7.12 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.83).

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

