Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $101.02 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

