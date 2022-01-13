PiplCoin (PIPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $295,568.78

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $295,568.78 and approximately $23.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

