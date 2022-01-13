Pitcairn Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $255.69 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.73 and its 200-day moving average is $276.45.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

