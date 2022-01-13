Pitcairn Co. Sells 161 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in State Street by 223.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 106,339 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in State Street by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,568,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $103.33 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.