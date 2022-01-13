Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,629 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $186.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.