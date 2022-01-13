Pitcairn Co. Sells 576 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $234.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

