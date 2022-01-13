PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $9,066.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.99 or 0.00887222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00255853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003739 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

