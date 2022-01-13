Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

