Plasma Finance (PPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $163,845.00

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $6.47 million and $163,845.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.56 or 0.07669685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,720.96 or 0.99693742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

