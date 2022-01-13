PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,855 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

