PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.