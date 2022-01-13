PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after acquiring an additional 979,432 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

FOXA stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

