PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 304,550 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 279,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

