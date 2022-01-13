PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,549 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HP. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

