PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

NYSE RS opened at $167.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

