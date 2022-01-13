Po.et Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Po.et has a total market cap of $288,678.79 and $977.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Po.et has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (POE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

