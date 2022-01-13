Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

