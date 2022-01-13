Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.86 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00005358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $202.10 million and $9.86 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

