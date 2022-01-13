PolypuX (PUX) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $18,328.13 and $3,356.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.74 or 0.07624900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,709.92 or 1.00606763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00067967 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

