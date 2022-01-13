Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Up 10.5%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. 27,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 909,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.69.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,283,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

