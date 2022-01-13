PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.88. 3,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

