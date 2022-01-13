Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Precigen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Precigen by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Precigen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

