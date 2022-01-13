Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $440.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.33. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

