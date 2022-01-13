Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,242 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,056,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.81. 15,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,431. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.