Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.70 on Thursday, hitting $1,094.52. 283,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,433,300. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,065.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $867.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

