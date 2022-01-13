Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 502,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

