Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.64. 12,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,713. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. Constellium’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.