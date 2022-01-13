Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $51,000 in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of RYB Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in RYB Education by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. RYB Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 19.80%.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

