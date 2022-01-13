Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $569,000 Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 150,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Crane by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Crane by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $105.66. 281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,397. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

