Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $685.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $685.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.18 million. Primerica reported sales of $594.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.60. The company had a trading volume of 208,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,024. Primerica has a twelve month low of $130.70 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average is $153.70.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

